Pizza franchise slapped with civil penalty for demanding to see green cards

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair

1:08 MC's Jose Gonzalez on signing with PUC

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland