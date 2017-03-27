A university employee tracing his roots discovers that the school sold his ancestor

As a Georgetown employee, Jeremy Alexander watched as the university grappled with its haunted past: the sale of slaves in 1838 to help rescue it from financial ruin.
He listened as Georgetown’s president apologized for its sins and looked for ways to make amends. And Alexander observed, with wonder, some of the slave descendants when they visited the campus.
What he did not know at the time: He was one of them.
Alexander’s paternal great-great-great-grandmother, Anna Mahoney Jones, was one of the 272 slaves sold by two Jesuit priests at Georgetown for about $115,000, or $3.3 million in today’s dollars. She and her two young children were enslaved at a plantation in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.
“Now I work here – to realize that this is my history, this is my story, blows me away,” said Alexander, 45, an executive assistant in Georgetown’s office of technology commercialization. “I have been really emotional as I learned about my ties to the university.”
The journey began with Alexander’s own digging to find out more about his lineage, to find out more about the ties that bind. He wanted to know more not just for himself, but for his 9-year-old son.
Alexander had his DNA tested in 2014, along with that of his wife and parents, and worked on a family tree on an ancestry website. But that search ended at the name of his great-grandmother, Anna Jones – the granddaughter of Anna Mahoney Jones. But for Alexander, it was just a name, no story attached.
The path backward might have stopped there, if not for an unexpected email. Last fall, Alexander heard from Melissa Kemp, a woman in Boston who turned out to be a distant cousin. They had a conversation on the day before Thanksgiving, each recounting the century-old names of relatives they shared, including Anna Jones.
Kemp went back two more generations and introduced Alexander to the name that would come to define his earliest known roots and reveal his connection to Georgetown: Anna Mahoney Jones.
She told him that Mahoney Jones was among the slaves sold to help Georgetown survive, making Alexander a part of the Catholic institution’s own history. He told her those connections were even closer – because he worked at the university.
Judy Riffel, a genealogist, confirmed through archival records and DNA test results that Alexander was a descendant of Mahoney Jones.
On discovering his roots, Alexander said he was not bitter or angry because “it was the way the United States operated at the time.” He added that he was proud that the university “has worked to right the wrong.”
In 2015, an alumnus of the university, Richard J. Cellini, organized a nonprofit, the Georgetown Memory Project, to trace the 272 men, women and children and their descendants.
As part of a series of reconciliation steps, Georgetown’s president, John J. DeGioia, announced the next year that the university would award preferential status in the admission process to descendants of the enslaved.
Next month, the university will hold a religious ceremony to honor the slaves and their descendants, and apologize for its role in slavery.
Genealogists have continued to comb through records in courthouses and archives for the slightest clues about the group, from their lives on the Jesuit plantations in Maryland to the Louisiana plantations and beyond.
They have learned that Mahoney Jones was born in 1811 and married Arnold Jones in the mid-1820s. Jesuit records show that he escaped before the slaves were sold. She is listed on the Katharine Jackson ship manifest as Ann Jones (both name spelling and age vary by document) along with their children, Arnold, 9, and Louisa, 6. Mahoney Jones and her children were enslaved at the Chatham Plantation about 10 miles north of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, on the west bank of the Mississippi River.
Her name shows up again in the 1870 census as living in New Orleans, where she died four years later.
“This was not about counting names, but of trying to learn the stories of their lives,” said Riffel, who is working on the Memory Project. “It is so meaningful to be able to make these connections and find families in the face of slavery, which makes it very difficult.”
So far, about 4,000 of the descendants, living and dead, have been identified. Among the contemporaries: a retired nurse in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a retired television news anchor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
And now: Alexander, a Chicago native and Georgetown employee for three years. (He previously worked there for a short stint in 2005.) He lives in Fulton, Maryland, with his wife and son. And he is Catholic, like the generations before him.
He still remembers making the long drive from Chicago to Pass Christian, Mississippi, each summer to spend time with his paternal family. Generations of Alexanders still live there. His father, Arnold Simeon Alexander, one of 11 children, was an Army veteran who fought in World War II and died in 2014.
“The most difficult part of this is that I cannot tell my dad,” Alexander said.
