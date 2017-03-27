Man shows off at the gym, but ‘grandpa’ shooting baskets steals the show in video

Travis Horn can do remarkable balancing acts using gym equipment.
Known as @Vegas_BalanceGuru on Instagram, Horn’s account is littered with videos of him doing handstands on various pieces of equipment, including a basketball hoop, stacked weights and balance balls.
The videos showcase impressive feats of strength and balance — and a hint of danger.
But a video posted on his account last week has made its way around the Internet not for his athletic achievements, but for the skills of the older man in the background.
When someone tells you the sky is the limit? . Peep my grandpa draining shots
“Peep my grandpa draining shots,” Horn wrote in a message posted with the video.
While Horn climbs a stack of dumbbells and does handstands and pushups on them, a man in the background makes five consecutive shots on the basketball goal.
And everyone wants to see more of him.
We don't know which is more impressive, the balancing push-ups or the number of shots the guy in the back drained. https://t.co/4v5wsxJoVv— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2017
The Grandpa in the back is draining the baskets haha! https://t.co/rjTjQluSsy— Aaron D. Archuleta (@Coach_Archuleta) March 27, 2017
We wanna see more of grandpa making baskets!!! https://t.co/EUeIAUwNTa— Courtney Day (@Hardcore_Corn) March 27, 2017
Dude cleared out an entire rack of weights to do 1.5 hand stand push ups...only to get upstaged by grandpa getting buckets in the background https://t.co/T3dHIRig2J— Coach K (@CoachKalamatas) March 28, 2017
