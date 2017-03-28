He borrowed a computer from a family friend and found nude photos of his little sister

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing' Pause

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow