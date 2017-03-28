'Send me $5, see what happens' Yes, that scam worked for this Tinder user.

A Missouri Western student was recently banned from Tinder after she entreated men to send her money.
Maggie Archer, 20, used nothing more than a few words in her Tinder bio and a sly-looking emoji to attract attention.
“Send me $5, see what happens,” she wrote.
The cryptic directive caught the eye of many men, who messaged her asking what the $5 would buy.
“Send it and find out,” she wrote back, punctuating the flirtatious line with another emoji.
Archer told BuzzFeed that the ploy began as a joke suggested by her friend, but when it started working, she kept at it. She received money from more than 20 matches, who parted with their funds after just a few playful messages.
She posted screen shots to Twitter showing a series of $5 deposits flowing into her PayPal account.
The best possible use for tinder pic.twitter.com/bYs49yEds6— Maggie (@maggiearch3r) March 22, 2017
About 20 percent of the guys who asked about her bio ended up sending money, Archer told BuzzFeed. As soon as she got the money, she “unmatched” with the men who sent it, meaning they had no means of locating her.
But Archer garnered too much attention with the ploy, as BuzzFeed reported that Tinder caught on and banned her.
“Requesting money from other Tinder users violates our terms of service,” Tinder told BuzzFeed.
Archer defended the ploy in comments to BuzzFeed. “It’s really a foolproof plan because I’m not actually promising anything,” she said. “I just say, ‘See what happens,’ and a surprising amount of men take the bait.”
