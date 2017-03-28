Your cat probably likes you better than she likes food, new study finds

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves Pause

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt