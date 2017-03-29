The accounting firm responsible for the Oscars flub is keeping its job, with some changes

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots