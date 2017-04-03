He's not the first person to fly to the wrong Sydney — a 10,500-mile mistake

2:03 Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day Pause

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic