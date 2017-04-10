McClatchy DC and Miami Herald win Pulitzer Prize for Panama Papers

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

0:56 Hilton housekeepers lawsuit alleges sexual assaults

0:50 "Time to Fly" kite festival in Livingston

4:36 Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:14 Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced