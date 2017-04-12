Woman beheaded her ex-boyfriend’s mother while a 9-year-old boy fled, cops say

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Homicide in southwest Wichita

Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

High school automotive program earns $50K at auction

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

2 arrested after police chase in Merced

Merced kids play with science at UC Merced event

1:35