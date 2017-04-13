The first twin was born Jan. 17. The second, two weeks later.

When LaTroya Woolridge first felt the contractions, she was terrified.

The soon-to-be mother from Spring, Texas was just 24 weeks pregnant, months before she expected to give birth to the twins she had been carrying for the last half year. It was mid-January, and heavy rains on the horizon were about to pummel the Houston area with several inches of traffic-stopping rain. But when a wave of pain made her so nauseous she vomited, she knew something was wrong and had to get to the hospital, she later told the Houston Chronicle.

With her husband out of town for work, Woolridge feared she might not make it as she drove herself there, she told KTRK. When she did arrive at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital, she was quickly assessed and taken to a birthing room, “where I was told I was in active labor,” she recalled to the Chronicle.

She called her husband Arthur.

“For a dad and also a husband, it was terrible – to be on the phone with her while your wife is in labor,” Arthur Woolridge told KTRK.

That day, Jan. 17, Woolridge successfully gave birth to their daughter Amara, who weighed a tiny 1 pound, 3 ounces and was immediately rushed to intensive care. But the medical ordeal was just beginning for their family: Amara’s fraternal twin did not arrive shortly thereafter, as doctors had expected — and feared.

“We waited and waited and waited and nothing ever happened,” Woolridge told the Chronicle.

The second twin’s delay, however, was good news from the perspective of Woolridge’s doctors, who knew the additional development time inside Woolridge’s womb would greatly improve his chances of survival.

"At 24 weeks, delivery is more than four months early, and it's really right at the borderline at where babies will survive,” Dr. David Weisoly, the medical director of the hospital’s NICU, told KTRK.

Weisoly added to the Chronicle that the delayed interval in the twins’ delivery could not be described as just a “medical miracle.”

“There's something higher — some high miraculous power — working there to keep the second baby in there,” he told the Chronicle.

For 14 days, doctors monitored Woolridge’s progress as friends and family prayed for the growing family’s chances. When Woolridge came down with a fever two weeks in, doctors decided to perform a Caesarean section to try and keep the baby healthy.

Arthur Woolridge III finally arrived two weeks after his older sister on Jan. 31, weighing almost an entire pound more and with much better chances of survival.

But both babies, despite their premature entry into the world, have done well. Weisoly told the Chronicle that Amara and Arthur III weigh 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 6 pounds, 11 ounces respectively — and that doctors hope both will be able to go home with their parents soon.

The Texas twins aren’t the first set to have such a delay between their births, which occurs in less than 0.1 percent of cases with twin births. Last year, a Tennessee woman gave birth to her twins five weeks apart, both of whom were born prematurely, the Washington Post reported.

Woolridge joked to KTRK that she was taking the eventual differences between the two twins in stride. Because of the timing of their births, the siblings were born under two different presidents and two different astrological signs, KTRK noted.

Woolridge teased she even expects fights when Amara gets her driver’s license two weeks before her younger brother.

“Initially, the theory was that she was the feisty one, and she said, ‘I'm out of here. Goodbye.’ But now, I think it's more so that he said, 'Get out,’” Woolridge told the station.