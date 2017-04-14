Where is crossing the street most likely to be deadly?

It’s no surprise that pedestrians in major metro areas are typically more at risk than those in rural areas. But there are also specific states and cities where you might want to look a few more times before you cross the street.
Data published recently by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals Delaware and Florida were the most risky states for pedestrians in 2015. Florida has nearly twice the national average of 1.67 fatalities per 100,000 people and Delaware is even higher. But the roads seem to be getting riskier for pedestrians in general as well, as fatalities have steadily climbed since 2009, even as total traffic deaths decreased over the same time period.
The state with the most pedestrian deaths in 2015 was California at 3,176, but when taking into account California’s population its fatalities per 100,000 were only slightly above the national average.
Cities with populations of 500,000 or more typically had rates of pedestrian deaths above the overall average, but particularly high were Detroit, Dallas, Memphis and Jacksonville. Notable exceptions with low rates of pedestrian deaths include Boston, Fresno and Seattle.
Delaware and Florida lead the country in pedestrian fatalities because many of their roads in previously rural areas were built only for drivers, according to CNN. But as areas have developed, those roads are used by pedestrians more and more, and road safety measures need to be updated. That can include narrowing lanes, decreasing speed limits and adding crosswalks.
“If your nearest intersection is 1,000 feet, then a pedestrian is not going to walk 1,000 feet out of their way to cross a street,” DeWayne Carver, the complete streets program manager at the Florida Department of Transportation, told CNN.
Pedestrians who die in traffic accidents are also more than twice as likely to be men rather than women. The most affected age group in 2015 were those 50 to 54 and those 80 and older. Fatalities were not broken down by race in this report, though past studies have shown people of color are overrepresented in pedestrian fatalities.
