Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:17 Chris Brown allegedly punches photographer at Tampa nightclub Pause 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 3:40 Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906 0:27 Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful