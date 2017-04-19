A Trump flag went up by the baseball stadium. Now no team banners are allowed

Residents of an apartment building next to the Nationals stadium in Washington, D.C. used to publicly display their pride for the home team (or other sports club of choice) with Nats flags and banners hanging on their balconies. But now, residents face a fine for displaying them.
Before the election, the banners hung peacefully on the Camden South Capitol apartment building across from the stadium. But after the vote, a “Trump: Make America Great Again” flag appeared on one balcony. Then one floor higher, a “Resist” banner was hung. And just before baseball season started earlier this month, a “Nope” banner with an arrow pointing up was positioned below the balcony displaying two Trump signs.
I took this pic yesterday. It's is across from @Nationals park. I love D.C. #Nope pic.twitter.com/MXnaD68yW6— nicole gabrielle (@nicolegabrielle) April 15, 2017
“While we love our residents’ creativity and unique decorating, the time has come for us to remind all residents it is a lease violation if you…hang anything off of your balcony — yes this even include banners/flags supporting our beloved Washington Nationals,” building manager Shaun Lambert wrote to residents in an email, according to a copy obtained by Washingtonian.
He also reminded residents that smoking, grilling and leaving pets unattended were also prohibited balcony activities.
The Trump signs weren’t the first political banners to be displayed: a “Black Lives Matter” and an LGBT pride flag were hanging before the ones supporting the president went up.
