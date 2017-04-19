National

April 19, 2017 12:34 PM

Serena Williams shows off apparent baby bump in (since deleted) Snapchat pic

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

Is Serena Williams pregnant?

It appears so.

On Wednesday morning, the tennis superstar posted a side shot selfie of herself on Snapchat with the caption ‘20 weeks.’

The post was quickly deleted. But it was captured before it was taken down.

Williams, 35, withdrew from ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami last month citing a knee injury. She won the Austrailian Open by beating sister Venus on Jan. 28.

Which would mean — based on her ‘20 weeks’ caption — she was with child while winning the first tennis major of the season.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams, who lives in West Palm, said in a statement released March 7.

“I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

In December, Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in a post on — where else? — Reddit.

 

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Williams has won 72 career singles championships and is 23-6 in Grand Slam finals and is the two-time defending Wimbledon champ.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist (she has also won three Gold medals in doubles with Venus) has won the Miami Open eight times — most recently in 2015.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:49

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits
Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 0:34

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life

View More Video

Nation & World Videos