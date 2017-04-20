Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 2:43 Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 2:10 Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay 1:04 Victims of violence remembered, honored in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates