30,000 pounds of frozen burritos recalled

Over 30,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled because they contain undeclared allergens.

Request Foods, Inc. is recalling 6 oz. packages of Atkins-labeled chicken with cheese and bean burritos because they were found to also contain egg and sausage burrito product. That product has egg and soy, allergens that are not declared on the label.

The items, produced on Dec. 19, 2016, were shipped to retail outlets across the country. The recall is a Class I, which means “there is reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The Food and Drug Administration said there have been no reports of adverse reaction after consuming the burritos, but the allergens were discovered after a consumer complained.

The products subject to recall are numbered “P-17644” and have a “Best By” date of Dec 19, 2017. The FDA said anyone who has bought the products should not consume them and either thrown them away or return them to the place of purchase.