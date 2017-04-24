National

April 24, 2017 9:50 AM

'Serving storm troopers'? McDonald's reveals new uniforms and Twitter smirks

By Lisa Gutierrez

On the one hand, the new McDonald’s uniforms are super-chic, modernistic and way more fashionable than the old ones.

On the other hand, Twitter.

Social media had a field day when the fast-food chain tweeted about the new uniforms on Thursday.

Many people caught a certain “Star Wars” vibe.

Or are they more “Hunger Games”? (Which would certainly be appropriate— - hunger, burgers, fries, or whatever.)

Wouldn’t this guy look great in the drive-through?

And the hits just keep rolling in.

Well, the employees like them, at least according to a McDonald’s press release. Rolled out this month, the new uniforms will be worn by 850,000 employees in the chain’s 14,000 U.S. locations.

More than 70 percent of employees surveyed said they liked the modern image the uniforms projected and would be proud to wear them, the company said.

Twitter just doesn’t know fashion when it sees it. This is said to be the first time McDonald’s has ever worked with fashion designers to create a new look for its employees.

One of the two new uniform “collections” was designed by American designer Waraire Boswell, who has dressed celebrities including Ryan Gosling, Sean Combs, Bruno Mars and NBA stars Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, according to Refinery 29.

He has a certain affection for McDonald’s. One of his first jobs was at a McDonald’s in Pasadena, Calif.

A second uniform collection, called “Timeless Elements,” was designed by British designer Bindu Rivas, known for uniforms she’s created for British banks, airlines and U.K. McDonald’s locations.

“The biggest new addition? A convertible denim apron ... that can be worn from just the waist down as a half-apron if a staffer so desires,” writes Refinery 29.

“So, now your chicken nuggets will be served up by someone donning a look equally as suited to dispensing artisanal kombucha in a Brooklyn fair-trade coffee shop/bar/vegan bakery/bike shop hybrid.”

Want some fries with that snark?

McDonald’s is letting each location pick which uniforms to wear.

