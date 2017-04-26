More people drive while on drugs – and don't realize it's a problem, report says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver? 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges. Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee