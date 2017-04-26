A Taser, pepper spray, tear gas wouldn't stop him; he finally died from a bullet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 1:01 Merced Montessori program taking applications 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 0:17 Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph