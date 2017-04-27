National

April 27, 2017 5:35 AM

Law enforcement shakeup underway on Pine Ridge reservation

The Associated Press
PINE RIDGE, S.D.

A major shakeup in law enforcement is taking place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council declared a state of emergency and withdrew support this week for Police Chief Harry Martinez, who has since resigned.

The council has faced a deluge of complaints from tribal members on a reservation that's experienced a wave of drug-related crime. Eight police chiefs have come and gone since 2008. Not long ago, 100 officers patrolled the reservation's 3 million acres. Now, it's just 30 officers.

KOTA (http://bit.ly/2pCDPoH ) says the council has disbanded the Public Safety Boa5rd and hired Mark Mesteth as interim police chief. He held the job before Martinez.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:49

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits
Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland 0:34

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Don't let a text wreck your life 1:01

Don't let a text wreck your life

View More Video

Nation & World Videos