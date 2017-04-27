She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 1:01 Merced Montessori program taking applications 2:01 Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap 1:26 Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com