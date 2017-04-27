When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 1:01 Merced Montessori program taking applications 2:01 Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:26 Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com