McDonald’s is reportedly set to pull the popular Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink

McDonald's devotees receive bottles of its trademark special sauce Thursday morning at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd. The chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic Big Mac sandwich. Jessica Hice The Sacramento Bee