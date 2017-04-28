Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 1:12 Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s 0:37 Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge