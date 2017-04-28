Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 1:12 Los Banos boy receives Make-A-Wish from Merced K9s 0:37 Foster Farms employee's protest for better wages, affordable insurance, new contract 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star