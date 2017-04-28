Maybe you should be picking boogers out of your nose – and eating them

Maybe kids are supposed to eat their boogers. And maybe adults should be doing it, too.
Sure it sounds disgusting, but a new study suggests that eating snot actually provides benefits for our dental health. Basically, it helps prevent other bacteria from latching onto teeth and creating havoc.
The benefits are so good that researchers are, according to KidSpot, looking for ways to produce synthetic mucus “not necessarily to resolve infections but to stabilize or prevent infection,” said Katharina Ribbeck, an assistant professor in biological engineering at MIT told ozy.com.
They could add the synthetic to chewing gum or toothpaste. Previous studies have indicated that mucins also defend against respiratory infection, stomach ulcers and HIV.
“In terms of the immune system, the nose is a filter in which a great deal of bacteria are collected, and when this mixture arrives in the intestines it works just like a medicine,” Austrian lung specialist Friedrich Bischinger told KidSpot.
“And eating the dry remains of what you pull out is a great way of strengthening the body’s immune system. Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do.”
Picking your nose, however, is still not a great practice. It can introduce germs into your nose and cause nosebleeds, particularly in children, according to Erich P. Voight, an otolaryngologist at NYU.
A 1995 U.S. study found that more than 90 percent of people pick their nose, according to the BBC.
Comments