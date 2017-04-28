He walked into a coffee shop, told a Republican, ‘You are safe’, then drew a machete

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day Pause 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:05 MC's Anthony Nolen on signing with Bellevue University 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Transylvania University President Seamus Carey, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard discuss assault on campus that sent one student to a local hospital. meads@herald-leader.com