This Jimmy John’s employee couldn’t have cared less as a robber pointed a gun at him

Normally, when a person has a cocked gun waved in their face by a robber, it would be perfectly acceptable for them to get nervous and maybe act scared.
When it happened to Tuker Murray this Wednesday night, he just couldn’t be bothered.
Murray, an assistant manager at a Jimmy John’s fast food restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, was in the midst of a shift Wednesday when a man, later identified as Terry K. Rayford, came in, ordered a sandwich and, just as he was supposed to pay, pulled a handgun from the front pocket of his sweatshirt and pointed it at Murray, according to the Kansas City Star. According to Murray, Rayford told him to open the cash register quietly.
But Murray didn’t, at least not right away. Instead, he just stared at Rayford, with an expression that seemed to say, “I don’t get paid enough for this.”
Finally, after a few seconds, Murray complied, but he seemed in no rush to do so. Instead, he removed a glove from his hand, balled it up slowly and eventually opened up the cash register, even as Rayford waved the gun just inches from his face. Murray then handed over the money in the register, taking his time all the while. But one bill got stuck in the till, and Rayford demanded all the money.
So Murray just did what any sassy robbery victim would do. He took the entire drawer out of the register and offered it to Rayford. Rayford snatched the loose bill and walked away, so Murray calmly returned the drawer to the register and then walked out of the frame of the surveillance video that clearly captured the whole thing.
In total, the video lasts less than 90 seconds, but Murray’s casual, calm and even flippant attitude has attracted international attention, with many social media commenters praising him.
When your coworkers don't believe you from the hood but you the only 1 calm during a robbery But seriously this is sad hope he gets a raise https://t.co/LLq30jsbol— Maurice_D (@Real_Chill_Moe) April 29, 2017
The jimmy johns robbery cashier is my spirit animal— Moriah Danielle (@LittleMohican) April 29, 2017
Nothing has impacted me this year more than the Jimmy johns robbery video.— Aly (@AlyPisarcik) April 29, 2017
@jimmyjohns saw the video for the robbery of your store at 3900 broadway in KCMO. Glad everyone is ok. Employee acted admirably— Darren McClung (@kcconejito) April 27, 2017
Murray has since been interviewed by BuzzFeed News, the BBC, TMZ and local TV station Fox 4. And in every interview, his message was the same: He just didn’t care.
“It was amateur hour,” he told TMZ.
“I didn’t want to give it to him, but my manager was behind me and was like, ‘we’ll give it to you, we’ll give it to you,’” he told Fox 4.
He “did not get the feeling” Rayford would shoot, he told BuzzFeed.
Rayford was captured Thursday and has since been charged with several firearms charges, per the Star. He has had previous arrests and convictions on robbery charges, a fact that Murray said surprised him given how Wednesday’s robbery played out. According to prosecutors, he attempted the robbery because of a crack cocaine debt.
Murray, meanwhile, was so unfazed that he finished his shift Wednesday, “business as usual,” according to BuzzFeed. No word yet on whether he’s getting a raise, although Jimmy John’s did praise the police for their quick work arresting Rayford.
@kcpolice WOW, Freaky Fast capture! KC police are Rockstars! pic.twitter.com/DZwLrKwbTx— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 28, 2017
Comments