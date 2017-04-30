Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:58 Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove 1:58 Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:43 Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 2:14 Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star