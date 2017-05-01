She allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor in her home. She was just robbed. She's 71.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 0:27 Boy rescued from drain pipe in O'Fallon 2:27 Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:43 Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 1:00 Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Surveillance video shows a 71-year-old being held at gunpoint and thrown to the ground in Cherryville, N.C. Investigators believe the robber was targeting cash from the poker machines located in the basement. Gaston County Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying one of the armed assailants. Gaston County Police Department