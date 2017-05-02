He was drunk, naked and using a machete to ‘destroy’ mailboxes, police say

Two cousins were jailed after a weekend party led to using a machete to destroy area mailboxes while naked, police said.
Yudier Duenas-Sosa was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief while his cousin, Irene Orozco, was charged with resisting a law enforcement officer after Cape Coral police were called to the 4300 block of SW First Avenue Saturday.
A call came in reporting a naked man walking in the street using a machete to “hit and destroy several mailboxes,” according to police. When officers arrived, they found a naked, machete-wielding Sosa, 35, and took him into custody without incident.
PLEASE RT: Drunk, Naked, Machete-Wielding Man Tears Through Neighborhood; Man and Cousin Arrested https://t.co/l9XijEwKEa— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) May 1, 2017
However, Orozco, 42, allegedly charged at officers while they were taking her cousin into custody. She was also arrested.
According to police, both Orozco and Sosa were in the area for a party and were “extremely intoxicated.”
Further charges may be pending, according to police.
