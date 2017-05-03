Video shows police officer’s valiant rescue of a 4-year-old who fell into a pond

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:40 Topeka police officer rescues child from pond 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Video shows how Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer sprang into action when he saw a 4-year-old boy fall into a pond Sunday at Central Park Community Center. Video courtesy of the Topeka Police Department Topeka Police Department