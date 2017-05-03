His rare voice took him from a McDonald’s drive-thru to standing-room only crowds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Edgar Sanfeliz-Botta is graduating from Florida International University with a bachelor’s in music, but a few years ago he was a Cuban immigrant working in a McDonalds. Roberta David, a professional choral director, heard him sing and insisted he get a degree. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald