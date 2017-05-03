She lost 2 children in 6 weeks – 1 after a car accident and the other from despair

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com