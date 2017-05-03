Teen streamed suicide attempt on Facebook Live. Viewers alerted police in time.

Sheriff’s deputies in Bibb County, Georgia, stopped a Macon teen’s apparent suicide attempt that was broadcast on Facebook Live on Tuesday night.
The haunting scene unfolded on digital screens about 7:30 p.m., prompting several people to call 911.
Numerous live-streaming suicide attempts have occurred since Facebook Live launched last year, but this was the first case in Bibb County, Sheriff David Davis said. Macon is located about 90 miles south of Atlanta in central Georgia.
“It’s a good thing that the people watching this called it in,” Davis said. “Those people did the right thing.”
About 30 minutes after the calls, three patrol cars and an ambulance headed down Vineville Avenue toward the teen’s house. By that time, Facebook had also called 911 to alert Macon authorities.
The teen still had a pulse as medics carried her downstairs on a gurney. The teen was taken to a hospital but was OK on Wednesday.
“All social media is is a conduit for attention,” Davis said. “Even in this tragic situation, this young lady was looking for attention, and thankfully, the right people were watching. … It could have been more tragic.”
Since the first such instance in Georgia in last year, law enforcement, Facebook and the public have become wiser.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday that the social network giant would hire 3,000 more people to respond more quickly to questionable content, such as suicides, violence, hate speech and child exploitation.
“If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook.
Zuckerberg said that last week Facebook reported a suicide attempt to law enforcement, who were able to prevent the individual from hurting himself.
In December, a 12-year-old girl living in Cedartown, about 70 miles west of Atlanta, streamed her death on the internet after telling the world she’d been sexually abused by a family member. By the time authorities there learned of the video, she was dead. It took two weeks for Facebook to pull down the video.
“We are a voyeuristic society,” Davis said. “It’s really troubling that you have things like this, to have access to people being able to put something up live, as it happens. … We see more often that it ends in regret.”
McClatchy’s Brian Murphy contributed to this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments