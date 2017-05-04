Wife the breadwinner? You’re more likely to get divorced unless husbands do this

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

1:46 Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student

3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools

1:56 Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced

1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County