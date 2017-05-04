He’s home from a 15-month deployment. His first stop? To surprise his daughters.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:46 Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:56 Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:07 Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In the last 15 months SSgt. Michael Roberts had only been home for a couple of weeks and on Wednesday he surprised his daughters at their schools with an early homecoming. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com