This baby wasn’t born holding an IUD in his hand. But the photo is still funny.

No, little Dexter Tyler was not born holding with an IUD in his hand.
But a photo of the 9-pound, 1-ounce baby holding the IUD and posted by his mom to Facebook has taken off online. Lucy Hellein posted the photo on her Facebook profile, which she has since deleted.
Her original caption mocked Mirena, the maker of the IUD, a birth control device.
“Mirena fail! Dexter Tyler, 27 April 2017 @ 0840 (His original due date was May 4th!). He is 9lbs 1oz, 21.5in” she wrote in the caption.
“I didn’t think it would go viral,” Hellein told First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla.
Hellein told the station that a nurse put the implant in the baby’s hand and when a friend shared the picture on Facebook, it went crazy.
Mirena claims to be 99 percent effective and prevents pregnancy for up to five years. It claims to be the No. 1 prescribed IUD in the United States. Hellein said she had used Mirena twice successfully in the past. She believes she became pregnant three weeks after it was placed, according to WTSP.
“Dexter was definitely meant to be. His original due date was May 4th and even the doctor said ‘the force was strong with this one,’ ” Hellein told Metro in the UK, referencing “Star Wars.”
Hellein delivered Dexter through c-section and doctors found the IUD behind her placenta. She told Metro that Dexter, her third child, would be her last child as she had her Fallopian tube removed.
According to reports, including this one by CNN, many women opted to get IUDs implanted in the weeks after the election of Donald Trump. Free birth control is guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act, but changes to the health care law could impact that. The House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act, a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, along party lines on Thursday. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
