An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:38 It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 0:45 Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:10 Nate McGhee on MC baseball's NorCal Regional 1:25 Los Banos officers describe rushing into burning home to save two lives 1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:43 Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:56 Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided