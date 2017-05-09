Video shows teen throwing an elderly woman in the pool when she went to stop a party, cops say

A 16-year-old who threw a 68-year-old woman into a pool after she tried to control an unauthorized party showed up at a Broward Sheriff's Office station early Monday evening to face a charge of battery on an elderly person, according to BSO.

The boy’s mother and lawyer accompanied him to BSO’s North Lauderdale District office. The teen, who the Miami Herald is not naming because of his age, will be taken to the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A woman in South Florida was body slammed and thrown into a pool after reportedly complaining about a loud party. pic.twitter.com/ZxK557eEjZ — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) May 8, 2017

On Monday, a video showing the teen picking up Nancy James and then either slipping or intentionally slamming her to the ground before dragging her into the pool circulated after appearing in Daily Mail Online.

James told BSO, according to an incident report, that she and another resident of the North Lauderdale Player’s Place Complex development, Mitchelle Lozano, entered the pool deck to stop the party at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

In the teen’s arrest report, an officer said “the victim was frightened and upset and sustained injuries to her leg and shoulder as a result of the incident.”

The officer also noted that James’ cell phone and alarm key were damaged when she was thrown in the water.

BSO announced early Monday that they were investigating and asked for the community’s help in identifying the teen in the video. A Crime Stopper’s tip led deputies to the teen, according to BSO.

At 5 p.m. he showed up at the station and, according to the report, “spontaneously uttered ‘I messed up and I have to own up to it.’”