Hanford tunnel breach confirmed in emergency at nuclear reservation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:39 Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 1:04 Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Destry Henderson, deputy news manager at the media center in the Federal Building in Richland, says all Hanford personnel have been accounted for and are safe. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald