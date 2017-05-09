Someone stole $1,000 worth of 100-year-old beer from him. A good Samaritan returned it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:39 Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:04 Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Six bottles of 100-year-old Tacoma brand beer were recently stolen from Steve Navarro's truck and he's not happy about it. The owner of Pacific Brewing and Malting discusses why the beer was historically significant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com