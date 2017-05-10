Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:24 Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful