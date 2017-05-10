Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause 1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:24 Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP