Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

Key Republicans Wednesday emphatically resisted growing calls for an outside, independent investigator or a special panel in the wake of President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Republicans control the Senate with 52 of its 100 seats. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said his panel could continue investigating any ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.
“My committee has got the jurisdiction and the responsibility to investigate this. We are going to do that,” Burr said Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear he agreed. He began the Senate’s day with a speech leaving no doubt of his intentions.
“Partisan calls should not delay the considerable work of Chairman Burr and Vice Chairman (Mark) Warner — too much is at stake,” he said. Warner is a Virginia Democrat.
As Capitol Hill lawmakers tried to gauge the political as well as the legal impact of the tornado Trump unleashed Tuesday afternoon, some proposed creation of a special committee in Congress, such as the joint House-Senate panel that was established in the 1980s to investigate the Iran-Contra scandal. Other lawmakers sought a special commission, like the blue-ribbon 9/11 commission.
Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Wednesday he would support appointment of a special “prosecutor,” and a few other Republicans remained open to the possibility.
“I’m not saying yes, but not saying no,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., adding that “I think the intelligence committee is moving forward (and) I look forward to hearing what Sen. Burr has to say.”
Another idea came from top Senate Democrats. Citing fears that Comey may have been “fired to stifle the FBI’s Russia investigation,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. on Wednesday joined other lawmakers in proposing the appointment of an outside investigator. Feinstein’s call could carry special weight, as she is the Senate Judiciary Committee’s senior Democrat.
“Americans expect to have faith in the ability of the Justice Department to carry out a high-level investigation without interference from the White House,” Feinstein said in a statement.
A long-time member of the Senate Intelligence Committee as well, Feinstein said she plans to “work closely” with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on legislation to authorize appointment of a special prosecutor.
On a separate track, Feinstein urged Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to proceed with “the appointment of a special counsel who should be far removed from the politics of this place.”
That wasn’t getting much backing from Republicans.
“Today we will no doubt hear calls for a new investigation which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done,” McConnell said, “but also to let this body and the national security community to develop the countermeasures and warfighting doctrine to see that it doesn't occur again.”
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., had similar thoughts. “The FBI's investigation is ongoing and should continue to go on," he said. “I understand the desire to have a special prosecutor on that. The problem is, as we all know, that the special prosecutor is selected by the attorney general's office.”
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana agreed the Senate Intelligence Committee, not an independent prosecutor, is sufficient to address Russia's influence in the 2016 election.
“I think the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee is doing a great job,” Cassidy said. “No one has complained about their work.”
These people get up in the morning and they are professionals. The FBI prides itself on it's professionalism and I have confidence in those men and women that they're going to do a great job.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Outside of Congress, a special counsel can be appointed by the Justice Department’s leadership. If Congress passes a new law, an independent counsel could be named through special procedures.
Sometimes referred to, informally, as an independent prosecutor or special prosecutor, the special counsel is a position authorized by the Justice Department’s existing regulations.
During the George W. Bush administration, for instance, federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald was appointed special counsel in late 2003 to investigate the leaking of a CIA officer’s name. The investigation lasted through mid-2007, during which a New York Times reporter was jailed for contempt and a former vice presidential chief of staff was convicted of lying under oath.
The position of special counsel limited to professional prosecutors. In 1999, former Missouri Republican Sen. John Danforth was appointed a special counsel to probe the 1993 deaths at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Danforth completed his work a year later, concluding the federal government had acted properly.
The Justice Department regulations permit the attorney general to fire the special counsel for “misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest or for other good cause.”
A special counsel would be different from the independent counsel position first authorized under a 1978 law, under which the attorney general could ask a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to appoint an investigator.
The highest-profile independent counsel appointed under this law, Kenneth Starr, was the chief overseer of a years-long inquiry that spanned most of the Clinton administration’s two terms, cost upward of $80 million and led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
Congress, where even some conservatives were dismayed over the ever-expanding scope of the independent counsel, let the authorizing law expire in 1999.
“What's needed is a special prosecutor, whether you believe the president is culpable or not,” Blumenthal said. “If you believe that the president is completely innocent of any wrongdoing, all the more reason to have an independent special prosecutor to ensure the credibility.”
Sean Cockerham and Lindsay Wise also contributed to this report.
