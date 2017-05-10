The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media Pause 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 2:09 Firefighter from Merced's memorial procession 0:32 Firefighter welcomed home to Merced has died 3:24 Merced County Sheriff Explorers donate supplies to Mariposa County residents affected by Detwiler fire 1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided

