US to ban laptops on flights from all cities in Europe, media reports say

The U.S. is likely to ban laptops in the cabin on all U.S.-bound flights departing from Europe, media reports said Wednesday.
Reuters cited six American and European officials who said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was expected to announce the ban, but they did not know when. DHS spokesman Dave Lapan told Reuters that department Secretary John Kelly “hasn’t made a decision but we continue to evaluate the threat environment and have engaged in discussions with airline representatives and other stakeholders about the threat.”
Laptops would still be allowed in checked baggage, but it is unclear how authorities would ensure lithium batteries stored in the hold wouldn’t explode during the flight. Devices with such batteries have started fires aboard aircraft before, but no one would be able to extinguish the flames if a fire were to start in the cargo hold.
A ban on flights from Europe would follow a similar action take by the Trump administration in March, when it announced electronic devices would be restricted on flights originating in 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa.
DHS confirmed to the Daily Beast that a European ban was “under consideration.”
