His son wouldn’t stop talking in class, so he came up with an unusual punishment

Well, this is certainly one way to make sure your kid pays attention in class.
Bradley Howard, a father of four in Rockwall, Texas, kept receiving notes from his son’s physics teacher at Rockwall-Heath High School. The high school junior, also named Bradley, wouldn’t stop talking in class.
The younger Bradley, who also goes by Brad, “likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time,” his dad told BuzzFeed News.
Finally, the elder Bradley and his wife gave their son an ultimatum: be quiet in class, or else.
“If you do this again, if we get another note from your teacher, I'm going to come up there and sit with you in class,” Bradley said he told his son, per NBC 5.
Apparently, the junior didn’t believe his parents would follow through on the threat. Last Thursday, they received another email from his physics teacher, they told Inside Edition. And sure enough, that Friday, the younger Bradley entered phsyics only to be greeted by a familiar yet unexpected face and voice.
“My son walks in and is saying hello to his friend and I said, ‘Hey Bradley,’ and he jumped,” the older Bradley told Inside Edition.
My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy— Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017
Howard told media outlets that his son was initially very uncomfortable with his presence but eventually got down to studying, not talking. Meanwhile, his friends enjoyed the awkwardness.
“I think they had a good time,” Howard told BuzzFeed. “Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation.”
However, the plan had plenty of drawbacks for the elder Bradley too.
“Friday is my only day off, so my wife wakes me up and says, ‘Brad, it’s time for you to go to school.’ I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’” the dad told BuzzFeed.
“I was a bit nervous being there among the teenagers. Mentally I hadn’t prepared to go into a situation like that,” he added.
Moving forward, the elder Howard said he was “just making good on a promise” but hoped to not have to do so again, per NBC 5. When his daughter, Molli, tweeted about the incident, garnering more than 1,000 retweets, Howard said the lesson might have backfired.
“This method for discipline did not achieve the ultimate results I hoped it would,” he told Inside Edition. “He loves attention, so him getting all this attention now, he’s kind of happy.”
