Prepare to be blown away: Humans may smell just as well as dogs, research says

Dogs’ incredible sense of smell has long been considered a unique characteristic: PBS quoted scientists as saying that dogs’ noses are 10,000 times more acute than humans, and canines are routinely used to sniff out bombs and drugs for security purpose.
But let’s give the human race some credit. too. Our sniffers aren’t all that terrible, at least according to some researchers.
In an article published to EurekAlert, a service run by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a neuroscientist at Rutgers University claims that humans can distinguish up to 1 trillion different odors.
“The fact is the sense of smell is just as good in humans as in other mammals, like rodents and dogs,” Professor John McGann said. What’s more, McGann claimed that better understanding our own sense of smell could result in better health care.
And McGann is not alone in his claim. As far back as 2004, a study by Gordon M. Shepherd, a professor of neuroscience at Yale, indicated that humans are actually excellent smellers when compared to rodents and dogs.
Why then, do most people believe their noses are far less capable than their dogs’? The answer lies in a misinterpretation of numbers. It is true, McGann, Shepherd and others acknowledge, that dogs and rodents have proportionately larger olfactory organs than human beings, as well as vastly higher number of different receptors in their brains that are activated by smell — roughly 1,000 compared to 400 among humans.
But merely looking at those numbers and concluding that humans cannot smell well, a belief advocated by Sigmund Freud and Immanuel Kant, is a “gross oversimplification,” McGann claims.
Instead, McGann and others argue, the complexity and power of the human brain make up the difference in lack of receptors, according to Live Science.
“The truth is that 400 different receptors still offer a tremendous range. There are very few odors that humans can’t smell despite having practically fewer receptors than rats, mice and dogs,” McGann told Live Science.
Because of our brains, humans can store more information about scents and odors, and link them to other memories or senses, McGann and Shepherd say.
This matters, researchers argue, because smell has an undervalued impact on humans’ overall health. Dr. Dolores Malaspina, a psychiatrist with New York University, told Live Science that a loss of smell has been linked to depression and Alzheimer’s disease and may impact the growth of neurons in the brain.
“There’s a significant impact of losing your sense of smell that's not yet fully understood,” McGann told Live Science.
